Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the ceasework called by Odisha Nursing Employees Association (ONEA), the state government warned of action against nurses prohibiting scheduled strike to ensure 'uninterrupted' medical services in the health sector.

The Director of Nursing has written a letter to all nursing college authorities in this regard reminding them of a government notification on the implementation of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) since August 7, 2024.

The ONEA had called for indefinite ceasework by all nursing officers across the state-run hospitals from September 25 (tomorrow) over a 10-point charter of demands.

A day before the strike, the Nursing Director Dr. Artabandhu Nayak directed the directors of the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer, Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital, superintendents of all government medical colleges and hospitals, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics, deans and principals of all government medical colleges, Cuttack Dental Medical College and Hospital and all CDMs and PHOs that the nurses, paramedics, technicians and class-III and IV employees in health department are not allowed to go for ceasework as per Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1988 (Odisha Act 9 of 1992), which is in force for a period of 6 months with effect from August 7, 2024, in the interest of public.

He asked the concerned authorities to take immediate action against the nursing officers as per the Act.

Odisha Government implemented the ESMA last month after the ONEA threatened to go for ceasework on August 27 to join the nationwide protests by health professionals over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.