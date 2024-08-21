Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today suspended the Excise Superintendent of Berhampur following the hooch tragedy in Ganjam district.

The state government has warned of stringent action against people involved in illegal liquor trade in Odisha.

Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan made this announcement following the death of two persons in the hooch tragedy in Ganjam.

The minister has asked the officials concerned to take the necessary steps to end illegal liquor trade in the state.

Expressing concern over the hooch tragedy in Ganjam, the minister sought detailed information in this regard from departmental Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol.

Harichandan has asked the officials of the Excise department to conduct raid on illegal liquor making units and shops in the state.

The minister has asked the officials to provide the necessary treatment to people who fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor in Ganjam.

Around 15 residents of Karbala and Jenapur villages under Chikiti block in Ganjam district were taken ill after consuming country liquor on Monday.

The hooch tragedy has so far claimed the lives of two persons. At least 12 persons are still undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The police have arrested at least eight persons in connection with hooch tragedy.

The Excise department has seized 7,274 litres of illegal liquor and arrested at least 72 persons in this regard by conducting raids at various places across the state since Monday.

“Our officials will intensify the raids in the coming days. Stern action will be taken against the persons involved in the illegal liquor trade,” said the Excise department in a statement today.