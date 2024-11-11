Bhubaneswar: Considering the physical discomfort women employees undergo during their monthly menstruation, Odisha Government decided to provide 12 days of period leave per year.

The government extended the benefit of 12 days of Additional Casual Leave (CL) (one-day leave every month) in favour of women employees over the existing 10 days of CL and 5 days of Special CL.

This shall come into effect from the date of issue.

As per the office memorandum issued by the Finance Department today, the state government's women employees aged upto 55 years can avail one day of Additional CL every month. The unavailed additional CL of a month shall lapse at the end of the month. Hence, it will not be carried forward to the subsequent month.

On Independence Day this year, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida announced one-day menstrual leave for women employees both in government and private sectors in the state.