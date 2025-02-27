Bhubaneswar: Several students were injured following a clash between two groups during a cricket match at Ravenshaw University in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The injured students were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the Silver City.

The incident took place during a cricket match between the boarders of two boys’ hostels—East Hostel and Lalitgiri Hostel—of Ravenshaw University on their campus in the evening.

An argument ensued between the two group of students due to a dispute over a decision of the umpire during the cricket match.

Soon, a violent clash erupted between the two groups, causing injuries to several students from both sides.

On being informed, personnel of Malgodown police and senior officials of the varsity reached the spot and shifted the injured students to SCBMCH.

The cops have launched a probe into the incident and intensified patrolling on the varsity premises.