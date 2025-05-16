Bhubaneswar: Skill Development Institute Bhubaneswar (SDI) marked a momentous occasion today with the visit of Governor of Odisha, who launched the International Language Training Centre and flagged off the ‘Skill on Wheels’ initiative, both supported by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The event witnessed the presence of Minister of State for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, Sampad Chandra Swain, who joined in celebrating this milestone for skill development in the state.

Also in attendance were Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha; Rasmi Govil, Director (HR), Indian Oil Corporation; along with senior dignitaries from NSDC and other stakeholders from the skill development ecosystem.

In his address, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati appreciated the vision of the Skill India Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted Odisha’s progressive efforts in the field of skill development. He applauded the contribution of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him the architect behind the nationally acclaimed SDI Bhubaneswar. He said: “This world-class campus, develoed with an investment of Rs. 500 crore over 47 acres at the foothills of the historic Barunei Hill, stands as a model for skill training excellence. With multiple Centres of Excellence and strong industry collaboration, SDI Bhubaneswar has already emerged as a finishing school for Engineering, Polytechnic, and ITI graduates.”

The "International Language Training Centre (an NSDC initiative) launched today, is dedicated to preparing youth for international career opportunities through foreign language training and pre-departure support.

The Governor also flagged off the ‘Skill on Wheels’, a mobile training unit equipped with modern infrastructure aimed at delivering doorstep training across educational institutions in Odisha, further expanding the outreach of skill development.

Expressing his best wishes, the Governor said, “I hope SDI Bhubaneswar will continue to rise as a Skill Academy of National stature and bring greater pride to our state, Odisha.”

Minister Sampad Chandra Swain lauded the vision of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and affirmed the commitment of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi to transform Odisha into the Skill Hub of Purva Bharat. He called SDI Bhubaneswar the “Bati Ghara” (lighthouse) for the youth of Odisha as well as Eastern India.