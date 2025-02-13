Bhubaneswar: Ace gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra of Odisha has clinched the gold medal in the Parallel Bars event at the ongoing 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Patra for his success at the 38th National Games.

“Congratulations to Odisha’s ace gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra on winning the gold medal in the Parallel Bars event at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.

Patra, a resident of Puri district, had won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals for Odisha in the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship at the Gymnastics Centre at Kalinga Stadium in the capital city here in January 2024.

Patra, who is working as a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, won the gold medal for Services in men artistic team event of the 37th National Games in Goa in 2023.