Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 2013 elephants in 38 forest divisions, a marginal increase in elephant population in the state, as per the the winter census report.

According to All Odisha Elephant Census 2024 (Winter) Report, a total of 2103 numbers of elephants were counted, of them 334 adult tuskers, 12 adult makhnas, 678 adult females, 186 sub-adult tuskers, 4 sub-adult makhnas, 305 sub-adult females, 181 juveniles and 403 calves.

However, evidence of elephant presence was not found in 13 Divisions during this winter census.

A total of 48 elephants have died between the Summer census and Winter census 2024, the report revealed.

All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 (Winter) was carried out in the entire state this month. The 3-day census exercise was undertaken from November 14 to November 16 in 48 forest divisions across 28 districts of the state using traditional methods of count by direct sighting.

A total of 1376 machans were constructed in 2032 census units across the state. More than 6000 field staff, biologist, elephant squad persons were engaged in the census exercise. Besides, wildlife enthusiasts, NGOs, Research Scholars, academicians also participated in the census in addition to regular field staff and squad members. More than 50 drones were also engaged for this field exercise.

The report showed that the elephant population number increased by only 5 from the previous census, which was carried out in May 2024.

In May, a total of 2098 elephants were counted which included 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhnas, 748 adult females, 142 sub-adult tuskers, 6 sub-adult makhnas, 282 sub-adult females, 209 juveniles and 385 calves.

As per the All Odisha Elephant Census-2024 report, Five divisions have recorded the highest number of elephant presence.

There is a marginal increase in elephant numbers in the State during this winter census. But significant increase in the number is noticed in few Divisions, importantly in Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Rourkela, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Athamallik, Ghumsur North, Kalahandi North, Kalahandi South, Bolangir and Rairakhol, whereas decrease in elephant number noticed in Similipal North WL, Satkosia WL, Bamra WL and Raygada etc. This change may be due to inter-division and inter-state seasonal movement patterns of the elephants during winter months, the Winter census report stated.

A significant increase in elephant numbers was noticed in Rourkela and Bhawanipatna Circle during the winter census as compared to the summer months.

While the ratio among male, female and young was 1:2.17:1.25 during Summer, 2024, it was 1:1.83:1.08 during Winter.

The change in ratio is due to increase in number of males in sub adult category in comparison to previous summer census and inter-state movement of adult tuskers and sub-adult tuskers as seen from the table below.

Year Male Female Juvenile and calf 2024 Summer 474 1030 594 2024 Winter 536 983 584

Large scale inter-state movement of elephants with Jharkhand and West Bengal have been observed during the winter census whereas few elephants moved from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Odisha.

As per the latest census report, Odisha now has a large, well-established elephant population with a normal age distribution.

