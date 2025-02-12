Bhubaneswar: Odisha has several attractive locations for shooting of movies, said Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor today.

Kapoor said this during his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Assembly Chamber in the capital city here.

“Odisha has several beautiful locations for shooting of movies. Many producers and directors will choose Odisha for shooting of their films once they are aware of these attractive places. This will also boost tourism in the state,” said Kapoor.

Kapoor had produced several popular Hindi movies including Mr. India, Loafer, Judaai, Pukar, Company, Shakthi: The Power, Bewafaa, No Entry and Wanted.

It is worth mentioning here that several scenes of blockbuster movie Pushpa-2: The Rule were shot in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The movie featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun were shot in the erstwhile Maoist hotbed of Hantalguda, Saptadhara and Jhulapola areas of Malkangiri. Some local artistes also got an opportunity to act in the movie.

Notably, Pushpa-2 amassed around Rs 1,800 crore at the box office and broke several records.