Bhubaneswar: The mineral-rich Odisha could be one of the states in India for crucial industries as critical minerals like lithium are possibly deposited underground in the eastern state of the country.

"The Union Government is focusing on survey of critical minerals such as lithium and copper. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is conducting search for lithuim in Odisha. There are indications of lithium deposits under the soil of Nayagarh district," said Ministry of Mines Secretary V. L. Kantha Rao.

According to reports, the mines will be unearthed with help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool. A pilot project has been launched in Sundargarh district to search for mines through drones. The mineral survey will also be intensifies in southern Odisha districts like Kandhamal, Malkangiri, where mining operations were halted for many years.

The GSI has convened a board meeting in Bhubaneswar ahead of two-day National Mining Ministers’ Conference scheduled on Jan 20 and 21 in Konark. All the GSI officials are present for the forthcoming meeting. Odisha's mining operations have become a model for the entire country," the Mines Secretary said adding, "The two-day mining conference in Odisha, the mining capital of the country that contributes nearly 50% of the minerals, holds a lot of significance."

Lithium is used for the production of glass, aluminum products, and batteries. It is mined from ores of petalite LiAl(Si2O5)2, lepidolite K(Li,Al)3(Al,Si,Rb)4O10(F,OH)2, spodumene LiAl(SiO3)2 and also subsurface brines. Australia and Chile are the world’s largest producers of lithium.

In India, lithium reserves have been discovered in the states of Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir. If found in Odisha, the state will be the latest hub of lithium reserves, paving a way for the Electric Vehicle manufacturers to set up industries here.