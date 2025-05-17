Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court will remain closed from May 19 to June 16 for summer vacation.

However, the vacation benches will sit for eight days to hear urgent cases, said the Orissa HC in a notification today.

The vacation benches will sit on May 20, May 23, May 27, May 30, June 3, June 4, June 10 and June 13, it added.

A two-member vacation bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice MS Sahoo and a single-member bench of Justice BP Satpathy will sit on May 20 and May 23 to hear urgent cases.

Similarly, the two-member vacation bench of Justice KR Mahapatra and Justice MS Sahoo and single-member benches of Justice V Narasingh, Justice BP Satpathy and Justice SK Mishra will hear cases on May 27.

As per the notification, the two-member bench of Justice KR Mahapatra and Justice MS Sahoo and single-member benches BP Satpathy, Justice SK Mishra, Justice AC Sahu will sit on May 30.

Two-member vacation bench of Justice BP Satpathy and Justice MS Raman and single-member benches of the two judges will hear urgent cases on June 3 and 4.

Similarly, two-member bench of Justice Aditya Kumar Mahapatra and Justice MS Raman and single-member benches of the two judges will sit on June 10 and 13. A single-member bench of Justice Gourisankar Satpathy will hear cases on June 13.