Cuttack: Keeping in view the IMD prediction about Cyclone Dana, the Orissa High Court will remain closed on October 24 and 25.

The HC said the functioning and offices of the court will remain closed these two days, as per a notification.

The HC notification further mentioned November 20 and December 7 will be the working days. “The calendar of the High court stands modified accordingly,” it stated.

As per the meteorological department’s cyclone prediction, the cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal lay centred at 1430 hrs IST today about 460 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 490 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 540 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.