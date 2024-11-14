Bhubaneswar: The headmaster of a high school in Odisha's Balangir district died after he reportedly collapsed during the celebration of Children’s Day today.

The deceased has been identified as Parshuram Das, the headmaster (in-charge) of Pallishree Panchayat High School at Kuibahal under Turekela block in Balangir.

Das was a native of Chhatia area in Jajpur district and he had been posted as the headmaster (in-charge) of the high school around two months ago.

Das reportedly collapsed while delivering a speech during the Children’s Day celebration at the school today morning.

His colleagues as well as students of the school rushed Das to a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kantabanji. However, the headmaster was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, Kantabanji police reached the spot and seized the body before sending it for postmortem.

“The headmaster collapsed while delivering a speech during the celebration of Children’s Day at our high school. He was immediately rushed to the CHC. However, he was declared dead by the doctors,” said a student.

The locals, meanwhile, urged the state government to provide adequate compensation and a job to the deceased headmaster’s family.

“As far as I know, the headmaster did not have any serious health complications. The state government should consider his case on compassionate grounds and provide a job to his widow,” said a local.