Bhubaneswar: The police have detained the headmaster of a government-run residential school in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on charges of sexual harassment of girl students.

The Banharpali police in Jharsuguda detained the headmaster on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Welfare Extension Officer at Lakhanpur block.

As per the complaint, the headmaster allegedly sexually harassed over 30 girl students of the residential school. He is also accused of showing obscene gestures towards to school girls.

“The accused headmaster has been detained for interrogation. Our officials are now probing the allegations,” said the Banharpali police in a statement.