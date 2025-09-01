Bhubaneswar: The headmaster of a government-run school in Odisha’s Sambalpur district was suspended for allegedly meting out corporal punishment to a tribal student.

Jamankira Block Education Officer (BEO) Rukman Pradhan suspended Samir Barik, the headmaster (in-charge) of Godabandhuni Upper Primary School at Subarnapalli panchayat, after probing the incident.

As per the complaint, Barik allegedly thrashed the Class-IV student over some issues on the school premises on August 22. He also tried to cover up the incident.

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department launched a probe into the incident after reports in this regard were published in the media.

The Jamankira BEO today visited the school and enquired about the incident. He also talked to the victim’s father and other villagers.