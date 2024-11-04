Bhubaneswar: An official of the Health Department was caught with suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 2.8 lakh in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

On the basis of reliable information, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted Sekharlal Kumar Sahu, a Senior Assistant at the office of Additional District Public Health Officer (Family Welfare) in Keonjhar, near Ajanta Hotel at Keonjhar town in the evening.

Sahu was returning from his office on a scooter. The Vigilance officials found Rs 2.8 lakh in cash from the possession of Sahu.

The Vigilance sleuths seized the amount as Sahu could not give any satisfactory answer regarding the source of the money.

Following the cash seizure, simultaneous searches are being carried out at various locations linked to Sahu to unearth any possible disproportionate assets (DA).

The Vigilance officials are now questioning Sahu to ascertain the source of the money seized from him.