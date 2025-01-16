Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Health Director Dr Nilakantha Mishra today debunked a rumour of an HMPV case in Kaipadar area of Khordha district, saying that there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the state as of now.

"There have been no confirmed cases of HMPV in Odisha, and no reports have emerged indicating infections in other regions. All samples sent to the laboratory have tested negative. So, there is no cause for alarm," said Mishra.

He reassured the public, emphasizing that the symptoms of HMPV—which include fever and mild respiratory issues similar to those of the common cold and flu—are not severe. "The number of individuals exhibiting such symptoms remains low, and there is no reason to fear," he said.

The Health Department is actively monitoring the situation and maintaining vigilance to prevent any potential outbreak. Mishra urged the public to remain calm and adhere to basic health precautions, noting that there has been no significant rise in respiratory infections in the region.