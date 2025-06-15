Jajpur: In response to the growing outbreak of diarrhoea in Jajpur district, Odisha health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today visited the Dharmasala Community Health Centre to assess the situation and ensure adequate medical response.

The outbreak has affected several blocks in the region, with health facilities overwhelmed by patients having gastrointestinal symptoms.

During his visit, Minister Mahaling interacted with doctors and healthcare workers and stressed the importance of swift measures to contain the disease. “The patients are doing fine, and we’ve deployed an additional health team from SCB Medical College and Hospital to support the efforts here,” he said.

He further informed that a central team would visit the district to assess the ground situation and recommend further preventive strategies. The state government is actively working to stop the spread of the disease, which was first reported from the Dharmasala block on Monday.

Urging people not to rely on unqualified practitioners or local medicine shops, the Minister advised residents to seek immediate treatment from government health facilities if they develop symptoms such as loose motion, vomiting, or abdominal pain.

The worst-affected areas include Dharmasala, Jajpur, Danagadi, Korei, and Rasulpur blocks.