Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Public health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra today urged the people not to panic following detection of five Covid-19 cases in the State, asserting that the situation remains under control.

Mishra confirmed five individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, but emphasised that there has been no indication of an unusual spike in cases.

“If we receive reports of Covid from any part of the State, RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing will be conducted for the concerned individual. If necessary, genome sequencing will also be performed,” he said.

He further informed the first Covid patient identified in Odisha this year is in stable condition. Genome sequencing of the patient revealed the presence of the JN.1 subvariant of the Omicron strain of the virus.

As of now, Odisha has not received any fresh Covid-related guidelines from the Central Government.

Hospitals across the State are continuing to manage cases based on the protocols issued in 2022.

Of the five confirmed cases, four are from Bhubaneswar and one is from Khordha district. The cases include one female patient.