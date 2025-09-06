Puri: A controversy has erupted in Odisha after a government schoolteacher was assigned to work as Superintendent of the Puri District Jail.

According to an official order issued by the Puri District Education Office on September 3, Agasti Sabar, an Assistant Teacher (TGT Arts) at Government High School, Garhbangar, was deputed to the jail on a requisition basis.

As per the directive, Sabar has been asked to discharge duties as Jail Superintendent three days a week (Monday to Wednesday) and attend his school duties on the remaining three days (Thursday to Saturday).

The District Education Office relieved him from teaching duties with effective from September 6 and instructed him to join his new assignment by September 8 without fail.

The unusual move has triggered criticism, with questions being raised over the move of deputing a teacher to a prison administration role.