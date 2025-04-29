Bhubaneswar: In a move to safeguard the interests of labourers, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal to increase the minimum daily wages by ₹10 across all categories of workers.

The revised wages will be effective retrospectively from April 1.

Per the decision, unskilled labourers will now earn a minimum daily wage of ₹462, up from ₹452. Semi-skilled labourers will receive ₹512 instead of ₹502, while skilled labourers will get ₹562, up from ₹552. Highly skilled labourers will now be paid ₹612 per day, compared to the previous rate of ₹602.

The wage hike reflects the State Government’s continued commitment to improving the livelihoods of labourers across Odisha.