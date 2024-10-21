Bhubaneswar: Bringing cheers among Odisha Government employees and pensioners, the State hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for them.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi increased the dearness allowance by three percent to 53 percent of the salary of State Government employees. Earlier, the allowance was 50 percent of the salary.

The hiked dearness allowance will be effective from the month of October this year.

The dearness relief (TI) on pension has been increased by three percent. The pensioners will receive the hiked TI from the month of October.

Official sources said approximately 7.5 lakh Odisha Government employees and pensioners will be benefitted with this decision.