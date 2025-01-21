Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government hiked the monthly remuneration of over one lakh cook-cum-helpers functioning under the PM Poshan Yojana. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement in this regard today.

The Chief Minister announced the remuneration of cook has been increased to ₹3,000 from ₹2,000. The move will benefit 1,12,090 cook-cum-helpers engaged in the State under the PM Poshan Yojana.

Official sources at the CMO stated the State exchequer will bear additional ₹112.9 Crore annually following the decision.

The Cook-cum-Helpers have been engaged to serve cooked food to 42.45 lakh Grade 1 to 8 students in 50,618 Primary and Upper Primary schools in Odisha.