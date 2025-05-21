Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an enhancement in monthly pensions for certain categories of beneficiaries under its social welfare schemes. In a recent directive issued by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department, the state has increased the pension amount to ₹3,500 per month for eligible beneficiaries aged 80 years and above, as well as for persons with 80% and above disabilities.

The revised pension rate will come into effect from January 2025. A letter, issued by SSEPD Director Niyati Patnaik, directs all District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) to implement the enhanced pension from June 2025 based on the list of eligible beneficiaries provided by the Sub-Collectors.

The DSSOs have been asked to sanction the revised pension amounts and forward the necessary orders to the department for further action.