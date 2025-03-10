Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari held neighbouring West Bengal State accountable for the illegal entry of Bangladeshi immigrants into Odisha. Pujari stated West Bengal should have prevented such illegal entrants at its borders.

He criticised West Bengal for allegedly failing to perform its duties and for not cooperating with the Centre in implementing national policies and measures. “Illegal immigrants have been entering the country through West Bengal. Moreover, cattle smuggling is also being carried out via the neighbouring state,” Pujari highlighted.

Expressing concern over the rise in criminal activities linked to illegal immigrants, Pujari noted several pending criminal cases involve Bangladeshi nationals. He assured the Odisha Government is taking steps to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Responding to a query from BJP legislator Manas Kumar Dutta of Balasore, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Legislative Assembly acknowledged the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the State, reporting that 3,738 individuals have been identified so far.

District-wise, Kendrapara accounts for the highest number of illegal immigrants at 1,649, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, and 106 in Nabarangpur. Additionally, 17 illegal immigrants have been identified in the State capital, Bhubaneswar.

Majhi further informed that criminal cases have been registered against 41 Bangladeshi nationals, including five cases in Balasore district.

To facilitate identification and extradition, the Odisha Government has formed district-level committees comprising officials from the Tehsil, Block, and Police departments. These committees are tasked with verifying and identifying illegal immigrants within their jurisdictions.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure the immediate extradition of the identified Bangladeshi immigrants.