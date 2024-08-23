Bhubaneswar: The Home department has initiated departmental proceedings against two IPS officers for gross misconduct during the last simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

The Home department has served show-cause notices on the two IPS officers--DS Kutey and Ashish Kumar Singh—as per Rule-8 of All India Service (D&A) Rules-1969.

Both Kutey and Singh, now posted as OSDs at the Home Department, have been asked to submit their written replies within 30 days.

The two IPS officers have also been given the option to depose before the authorities concerned with regard to the show-cause notices.

The probe against the two IPS officers may be declared as ex-prate if the duo does not submit their written replies or depose before the enquiring authorities within 30 days.

Kutey and Singh were perceived close to the BJD dispensation in Odisha. It has been alleged that the duo was unduly interfering in the election process in the state.

Kutey, a 1997-batch IPS offer, was serving as special secretary to then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had suspended him for unduly interfering in the poll process.

After the completion of the election, the state government revoked Kutey’s suspension and posted him as OSD in the Home Department.

Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, was serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Range, prior to the simultaneous polls in Odisha.

The ECI had directed the state government to shift Singh to a non-election related posting. Subsequently, Singh was transferred and posted as IG, Chief Minister’s security.

Singh, later, took leave for a month on health grounds. The ECI had directed Singh to undergo health check-up at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after receiving a complaint from the BJP that the IPS officer was still working in favour of the BJD in polls.

The health check-up by the AIIMS-Bhubaneswar panel had found Singh mentally and physically fit. Taking note of this, the ECI had recommended action against Singh for misrepresenting facts about his health.

Singh was later transferred and posted as officer on special duty (OSD) in Home Department.