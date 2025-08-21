Bhubaneswar: President of Odisha Home Guard Association Ranjan Kumar Mallik, has once again grabbed headlines after he gave a suicide threat over unresolved issues in a video and letter directed at the Chief Minister.

In the selfie clip, Mallik warned of self-immolation in front of the Vidhan Sabha on August 25 if the CM did not give him a chance to put forth his concerns over service conditions.

Citing lack of provisions like pension, Employee's Provident Fund and adequate leaves, Mallik said the Orissa Home Guards Act, 1961 was still governed by colonial laws which deprived them of basic rights at work. In a letter citing 15 demands, Mallik also levelled allegations of conspiracy and death threats targeting him as he was being vocal about the poor service conditions of the home guard fraternity.

"I have just five days to live. On August 25, I will end my life in front of Vidhan Sabha if I am not allowed a chance to put forth my concerns. This non-regularisation of home guard service is a conspiracy. I know the reality behind the delays in effecting SC and HC orders. I also know who all are behind it. If the CM finds my claims questionable, I am ready for even a polygraph test. If found guilty of any aberrations, I will accept whatever punishment is given to me," the platoon commander said in the video.

Mallik also claimed that false data was being given to the President regarding the state of affairs of home guards."There may be threat to my life before August 25. But if I survive till then, I will give proof of what all conspiracy is being hatched against our service," he said.

Two years back, Mallik, who belongs to Oupada in Jajpur, had made headlines after he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking euthanasia or mercy killing for being unable to sustain his family from the salary despite approaching highest court of the country.