Rourkela: In a tragic accident, three people, including a newlywed woman, lost their lives when the Bolero vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident near Gandharia of Jharkhand. Six others, who were also in the vehicle, sustained critical injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

The mishap occurred at around 3 pm when one of the injured , Rashmikant who works as a Home Guard at Raibaga police station in Rourkela, was returning from a visit to Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Itakhori in Jharkhand along with his family members to his father-in-law's house. He was accompanied by his newlywed wife Preeti Kumari aged 23, who died at the scene. His mother-in-law BImala Debi aged 60 and aunt Pinki Mumari aged 30 also died at the spot.

Per police sources, the Bolero vehicle (registration number JH20E3685) crashed into a roadside tree after the driver lost control. With the help of locals, the police pulled out the bodies from the vehicle. The six injured -- Rashmikant and his stwo sister-in-law Priya and Priyanka, and borther-in-law Rahul Prasad and two other minor girlsthe -- were sent to the Hazaribag hospital.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.