Baripada: In a tragic mishap, a home guard was crushed to death while four others including an IIC sustained critical injuries after a speeding 108 ambulance crashed into a police van in Udala block of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday night.

The incident took place near Petrol Pump Chowk in Udala. The deceased homeguard was identified as Laxmidhar Mohanta.

As per reports, the police van was parked along the road when the speeding ambulance rammed into it running over a homeguard standing near the police van, and injuring others inside the vehicle. Though the exact cause behind the accident is yet to be established, sources said the accident was due to the ambulance driver's negligence as he was using his phone while driving. Unable to notice the police van, the ambulance driver crashed into the vehicle, mowing down Mohanta and injuring the IIC and driver inside the van.

Such was the impact of the collision that the police van reportedly turned turtle thrice.

While the home guard died on the spot, four other people including an IIC were grievously hurt. The pharmacist and helper in the ambulance suffered injuries too.

The IIC and driver, both critical, were immediately rushed to Balasore hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuutack where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Two other police personnel, who had a narrow escape with minor injuries, were taken to Udala hospital. The ambulance driver, helper and pharmacist were taken to Raghunath Murmu MCH in Baripada for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

Official sources said a case has been registered.