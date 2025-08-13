Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, the Odisha government today felicitated 24 families from across the state who had donated organs of their loved ones.

The recognition was part of the Suraj Award programme, named after Suraj, the state’s first organ donor. Each family was given ₹5 lakh in financial assistance by the government as a token of gratitude for their contribution.

Odisha health Minister Mukesh Mahaling presented the honours at a special ceremony held at the Lok Seva Bhawan. The event was attended by district collectors through video conferencing.

The state government has initiated several programmes to promote awareness about organ donation, the Minister said.