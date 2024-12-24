Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appointed IAS R. Santhanagopalan as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

A notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department today stated Santhanagopalan will hold the additional charge of SSEPD Department as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary.

The 2001 batch IAS officer is currently working as the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha and Ex-officio Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Home (Elections) Department.

The notification further stated the additional appointment of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra as Principal Secretary of SSEPD Department shall stand terminated from the date Santhanagopalan takes over.