Cuttack: A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Bayalis Mouza area of Odisha's Cuttack district. Four persons have been arrested in this connection and more than 30 guns seized during the raid.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket was ongoing since many days and the unit was manufacturing guns and supplying to various areas across the State.

Following a tip-off, the STF carried out a raid on the factory and busted the illegal activity. The idenities of the accused are yet to be disclosed.

The raid was still ongoing till reports last came in.