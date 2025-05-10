Bhubaneswar: In view of possible war-like conditions in the country amid escalations by Pakistan, Odisha Government implemented measures for stricter vigil on drone flying activities at various places.

The state government ordered the police to have close watch on un-registered drone operators.

Amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, Indian government alleged that Pakistan has been continuously attacking India’s western borders with drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and also fighter jets to target Indian military sites.

As part of preventive measures, Odisha government alerted police to monitor and regulate drone flying activities, particularly in sensitive areas.

"The Government of India is fighting a decisive war against terrorism. By the order of Centre, the state government is undertaking preventive measures. As part of the measures, the leaves of all senior officials have been cancelled. This will be implemented on other officials if required in upcoming days," said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.

The Minister informed that the security has been beefed up at sensitive places. Especially, the sites like missile testing centre at Chandipur in Balasore district, Hirakud Dam, ordnance factory in Balangir and Puri are under close surveillance. The security has also been tightened at central government institutions, which could be in the target of terrorists in Odisha.

Moreover, the Indian Navy has intensified regular patrolling at coastal belts of Odisha. No flying zone has been declared banning drone flying at several places. The state government is executing all the orders issued by the Centre.

"The government is keeping eyes on movements of suspects, who had link with terror acts in the past. Various departments have been directed to take preventive measures following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi," Pujari said.