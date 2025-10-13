Bhubaneswar: In a move to ensure better quality meals for patients, the Odisha government today revised and enhanced the daily diet rates for in-patients at all government hospitals, considering the current market conditions.

According to an official statement, the health and Family Welfare Department implemented the revised rates with immediate effect. Earlier, the diet rates were fixed as per the department’s resolution dated August 3, 2023.

As per the new rates, the general diet has been increased from ₹110 to ₹127, while the paediatric diet has been raised from ₹95 to ₹110. The high-protein diet has gone up from ₹120 to ₹138, the dry diet from ₹95 to ₹110, and the liquid diet from ₹110 to ₹127.

The department has instructed the heads of all government medical institutions to ensure that good quality food is provided to all in-patients and that it is served in a hygienic and proper manner.

The revision aims to further improve the nutritional intake and overall care of patients admitted to state-run health facilities.