Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has increased the expenditure for uniforms and shoes provided to Anganwadi children under the Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana.

The decision aims to ensure better quality uniforms for children enrolled in Anganwadi centres across the state.

As per the revised rates, the cost of boys’ uniforms has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 175. Similarly, the allocation for girls’ uniforms has gone up from Rs 150 to Rs 250.

The government has also enhanced the expenditure on footwear. The cost for shoes, which earlier stood at Rs 100, has now been raised to Rs 150.

The revision has been made to improve the quality of uniforms and footwear supplied to Anganwadi children, so that they can attend centres in proper and comfortable attire. The move is expected to benefit thousands of children covered under the scheme in Odisha.