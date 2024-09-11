Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government increased the annual sports budget to ₹1,315 Crore for the financial year 2024-25, a hike by ₹98 Crore as compared to the last year.

The State’s annual sports budget was ₹1,217 Crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Presenting the annual budget for sports and youth services in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi earmarked ₹1,210 Crore for the programme budget and ₹105 Crore for the establishment, operations and maintenance budget.

He reiterated his pledge towards development of sports, athletes and related infrastructure in the State.

A budgetary outlay of ₹952 Crore was proposed for a new world-class stadium in Bhubaneswar, setting up of world-class sports academies in four zones across the state, establishment of district-level sports academies, activation of mini stadia and for the development of sports at a grass root level.

The Government earmarked ₹100 Crore for the Yuva Shakti Yojana for the integrated development of the youth.

The ‘Khela Ratna Khoja Abhiyaan’ will be launched to scout for promising young athletes at the grassroots level and nurture them for the future. The Chief Minister stated through the ‘Khela Ratna Khoja Abhiyaan’ and ‘Yuva Shakti’ initiatives, Odisha will nurture and promote the next generation of champions.

The Government allocated ₹65 crore assistance for outstanding sportspersons and for organising various competitions in the current financial year.

The Chief Minister said with this substantial investment, Odisha will continue to emerge as a hub of sporting excellence and young athletes will have all the facilities and support they need to succeed on national and international platforms.

These investments reflect Odisha’s long-term commitment to developing not only sports infrastructure but also creating a robust ecosystem that fosters talent from the grassroots and builds a strong foundation for future sporting achievements, Majhi added.