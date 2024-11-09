Bhubaneswar: The Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength on the Odisha coast on December 4.

The operational demonstration (Op Demo) of the Indian Navy is scheduled to be held at the Blue Flag Beach at Puri town on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event aims at showcasing Indian Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India’s rich seafaring heritage.