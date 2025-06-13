Bhubaneswar: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has approved 17 investment proposals worth Rs 3,878.86 crore in Odisha.

The SLSWCA approved the proposals at its 137th meeting today. The industrial projects are expected to generate 10,584 new employment opportunities across 11 districts in Odisha.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors including plastics, technical textiles, textiles & apparel, ESDM, food processing, power & renewable energy, tourism, logistics & infrastructure, chemicals, and Steel, reflecting the state’s commitment to broad-based and inclusive industrial development.

The plastic sector continues to draw strong investor interest in Odisha with six major proposals. Greenwave Circularity Private Limited will set up a recycled flakes, pellets, and resin manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4,04,150 MT in Khordha at an investment of Rs 650.23 crore, generating 600 jobs.

Gurumaharaj Mining & Industries Private Limited plans to invest Rs 239.07 crore to manufacture underground pipelines (UGPL) with an annual capacity of 2,50,000 meters, creating 860 jobs in Khordha.

The Supreme Industries Limited will establish a unit for plastic products in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 175 crore, generating 165 jobs. Lucro Plastecycle Private Limited will set up a post-consumer plastic recycled (PCR) granules and products unit in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating 1,615 jobs.

Royal Touch Fablon Private Limited will manufacture PP woven sacks, bags, and yarn liners with a capacity of 9,600 TPA in Balasore with an investment of Rs 60.78 crore, generating 600 jobs.

In the textiles and apparel sector, MAS India Clothing Private Limited will set up a textile processing mill (Fabric Mill–1) at Khordha with an investment of Rs 885 crore, generating 1,700 employment opportunities. Additionally, Isolloyd Engineering Technologies Limited will establish a manufacturing unit for ceramic fibre and related products in Jajpur with an investment of Rs 51 crore, creating 175 jobs in the technical textile segment.

The Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector continues to grow in Odisha with two major proposals. Heraeus Technologies India Private Limited will set up an advanced manufacturing unit for metallurgical sensors, instruments, and allied accessories at EMC Park, Info Valley in Khordha with an investment of Rs 188.46 crore, generating 400 jobs.

Addsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd will establish a facility for LED TVs, IOT devices, interactive panels, self-service kiosks, and video wall systems in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 112 crore, creating 330 employment opportunities.

In the Food Processing and Allied Sectors, Ganesh Consumer Products Limited will establish a 48,000 TPA roller flour mill in Khordha with an investment of Rs 52.38 crore, creating 110 jobs. Ranisati Green Biofuels Private Limited will set up a 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant in Harbhanga, Boudh with an investment of Rs 110 crore, expected to generate 260 employment opportunities.

In the Power & Renewable Energy sector, Iron Triangle Limited will invest Rs 310.75 crore to set up a 200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Balangir district, generating 128 jobs. This will strengthen Odisha’s commitment to a cleaner, energy-efficient industrial future.

The Steel sector also received a significant boost with Samaleshwari Ferrometals Private Limited planning to expand its sponge iron plant into a 0.5 MTPA integrated steel plant in Sambalpur. The Rs 400 crore project is expected to create 350 employment opportunities.

In the Tourism sector, Raysons Enterprises Private Limited will set up an eco-resort named “Mayfair Hideout” at Balukhand, Gop block in Puri district with an investment of Rs 53 crore, creating 116 jobs. This aligns with Odisha’s vision to promote sustainable and high-end tourism experiences.

The Logistics and Infrastructure sector saw two major proposals. Alpha Coal Beneficiation and Infrastructure LLP will establish a private freight terminal and coal washery under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal Scheme at Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 217.40 crore, generating 400 jobs.

Bhubaneswar Logipark Private Limited will set up a logistics park at Khurda with an investment of Rs 218.80 crore, expected to generate 2,700 jobs, significantly strengthening the state’s logistics backbone.

In the Chemicals and Allied Products sector, Special Blasts Limited will invest Rs 54.99 crore to set up an explosives and accessories manufacturing unit in Talcher, Angul, generating 75 jobs.