Bhubaneswar: Industrialist Tara Ranjan Patnaik has been featured in the HURUN India Rich List 2024. With the assessed net worth of ₹4,900 Crores, Patnaik and family have been ranked No 540 in the rich list for this year.

Patnaik is one of the promoters of Falcon Marine Exports.

Falcon Group is the largest integrated seafood exporter in the country. The group with diversified ventures in seafoods, animal feeds, French fries, trading and real estate sector has established itself as a key player in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Dubai.

The HURUN report is a comprehensive statistical report published worldwide by chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf, the promoter of the Luxembourg-based firm.

The Adanis and Ambanis were ranked No 1 and 2 respectively.