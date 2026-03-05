Bhubaneswar: To improve facilities for fishermen, traders and consumers, Paradip MLA Sampad Chandra Swain has proposed the establishment of a modern and hygienic fish market in the Paradip Assembly constituency.

Swain, who serves as Odisha’s Minister for Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, has written to Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik seeking his intervention and early allocation of funds for the project.

Paradip, located along the coast of the Bay of Bengal and surrounded by several rivers, has an abundant supply of fish. A large section of the local population depends on fishing and fish trade for their livelihood. Fish also occupies an important place in the daily diet of people in the region.

However, the existing fish markets in Paradip are reportedly in poor condition, lacking proper sanitation and adequate infrastructure. The absence of suitable storage facilities often leads to deterioration in fish quality, creating difficulties for both traders and consumers, the letter stated.

To address these issues, Swain has proposed the establishment of a modern fish market equipped with improved infrastructure and better hygiene standards.

The proposed market will include proper sanitation arrangements, ice-based preservation systems, improved infrastructure and cold storage facilities. The modern facility is expected to reduce the risk of environmental pollution and ensure the availability of fresh fish while maintaining high safety standards.

The project is expected to bring significant transformation to the fish trade in the Paradip region. It will not only benefit fishermen and traders but also ensure that consumers get access to high-quality and hygienic fish, Swain said.