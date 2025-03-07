Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collaborated with the Meta to launch a unified WhatsApp chatbot for seamless delivery of public services to the people.

Through this chatbot, citizens will be able to avail vital government services including obtaining birth and income certificates, applying for driving and fertilizer Licences and accessing incentives including the benefits of National Family Benefits Scheme.

The state government inked an MoU in this regard with Meta at Lok Seva Bhavan in the capital city here. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, General Administration and Public Grievances (GA&PG) Department Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration Director General G. Mathivathanan and Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal among others were present on the occasion.

On behalf of the state government, the Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI) signed the MoU with Meta India.

The unified WhatsApp Chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single WhatsApp number, enabling citizens to access critical services including essential certificates like Birth, Death, Legal Heir, Residence, and Income certificates

They can also access licences like Driving Licence and Fertilizer Licence, and Incentive schemes like Inter-caste marriage benefits, National Family Benefit Scheme, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said, "The state government is committed to delivering seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile. This commitment is underscored by our investment in technology and training, aiming to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and enhance overall accessibility."

The Development Commissioner spoke about the government’s commitment to ensuring last-mile public service delivery. She talked about accountability and simplicity in service delivery. She was confident that people would avail services with ease through the WhatsApp chatbot.

Additional Chief Secretary, GA & PG Department, Surendra Kumar highlighted the need for governance reforms to ensure hassle-free service delivery. He emphasized the simplification of processes and the positive role of technology in making services more accessible.

Mathivathanan lauded the efforts of the CMGI for this initiative of bringing governance at finger tips of citizens. Further he committed that GAA will extend all necessary support towards training and capacity building of government officials for timely delivery of ORTPSA services.

Executive Director, CMGI, Vineet Bharadwaj said, “Ease of access to public services is still a challenge in Odisha. Currently, there are four modes of accessing any public service in Odisha - visiting the concerned office (offline mode), accessing the web portal of the concerned department/office, accessing the specific mobile app of that particular service, or through assisted service (by visiting a Common Service Center). Recognizing the need for a more user-friendly and accessible mode for public service delivery, we believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform through a single number, enabling swift and convenient access to services. We aim to deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice."

Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, Meta in India, said “The ease and simplicity of WhatsApp makes it a preferred choice for people to get things done from connecting with friends and family to booking tickets, paying bills and accessing public services. We are thrilled to partner with the Odisha government and bring the power and reach of WhatsApp to millions of people in the state, giving them easy access to citizen services at their fingertips.”

Meta has partnered with the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to introduce WhatsApp-based citizen service delivery models, aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency. Andhra Pradesh has recently launched its WhatsApp chatbot for government schemes, bill payments, and certificates, while Maharashtra has integrated services like e-Panchayat and land records, ensuring a faster, paperless experience for citizens.

On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between CMGI and Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) for on-boarding as the Resource Support Agency for implementation of Odisha Right to Public Service Act (ORTPSA) in the state.

A tripartite MoU was signed between CMGI, CYSD and Gopabandhu Academy of Administration towards planned capacity building programmes for government officials. Similarly, a pact was inked between CMGI, CYSD and Higher Education Department towards involvement of NSS Student Volunteers for campaign and awareness on ORTPSA.

Besides, an agreement was signed between the CMGI, CYSD and State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) for capacity building of PRI members and community representatives.