Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with premier institutions to promote adventure as well as religious tourism in the state.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Odia Language Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

“The MoUs represent Odisha’s holistic vision to conserve heritage, diversify tourism offerings, and expand its global footprint. It is important to implement these projects in mission mode to ensure they yield meaningful outcomes,” she Parida, who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion, the Culture Minister described the Buddhist tourism initiative as a historic partnership that will revive and promote Odisha’s unparalleled cultural heritage.

The Chief Secretary underlined the role of tourism in Odisha’s Vision 2036 and stated that the sector not only contributes to economic development but also helps preserve culture and generate livelihoods.

The agreements were signed between the Department of Tourism and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS), Goa, and the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI) in collaboration with the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

As per the agreement signed with the IIT Madras, the state will leverage advanced scientific techniques for structural audits and conservation of heritage monuments. The collaboration will cover detailed documentation, material testing, geo-technical investigations, and preparation of project reports. It also includes sustainable reuse plans and project management consultancy support, aimed at ensuring the long-term preservation of Odisha’s historic sites.

To promote water and adventure tourism, the Tourism Department has tied up with NIWS, Goa. This initiative will introduce globally accepted safety standards, safety audits, and capacity-building programmes for adventure tourism operators, lifeguards, and service providers.

With Odisha’s long coastline and abundant water resources, the state government sees significant potential for developing adventure tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for the youth.

The third MoU, signed with LBDFI and the Odia Language Literature & Culture Department, focuses on reviving Odisha’s Buddhist heritage and pilgrimage tourism. Annual prayer ceremonies will be organised at key Buddhist sites such as Ratnagiri, Udayagiri, Lalitagiri, and Dhauli.

The partnership will also enhance visitor amenities, develop digital engagement infrastructure, and curate cultural and academic programmes highlighting Odisha’s Buddhist legacy and the teachings of Guru Padmasambhava.

These collaborations mark an important milestone in building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready tourism ecosystem for Odisha. With a combined focus on heritage conservation, sustainable adventure, and cultural tourism, the state aims to emerge as one of India’s most admired destinations in the coming years, said officials.