Bhubaneswar: The suspension of internet services in Odisha’s Cuttack city following violent clashes between two groups during the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession has been extended by a day.

The Home Department of the state government issued a notification in this regard today.

The state government had imposed restrictions on internet services and social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, in parts of the Cuttack city yesterday. The 24-hour internet suspension in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 42 Mauza region was supposed to end at 7 pm today.

However, the state government has extended the suspension of internet services till 7 pm on October 7 (Tuesday).

The suspension of the internet services has been extended on the basis of the recommendation of Cuttack district Collector.

“It is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social elements in Cuttack city may use internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumour at large with a view to incite disaffection amongst public at large with a view to inciting them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility,” said the notification issued by the Home Department.

Similarly, it is felt that misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services is likely to be detrimental to the interests of peace and tranquility in Cuttack city, added the department.

The administration yesterday clamped curfew in several areas under Dargha Bazar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Lalbag, CDA-2, Purighat, Jagatpur, Markat Nagar, Badambadi, 42 Mouza, Cuttack Sadar, Bidanasi and Malgodown police limits in the Silver City to contain the situation. The curfew would remain in force for 36 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that several people, including some police personnel, sustained injuries when violent clashes erupted between two groups during the Durga idol immersion procession in the wee hours of Saturday.