Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to accelerate affordable housing in urban areas, the Odisha government has introduced PMAY-Urban BANDHU (Beneficiary Assistance for Nurturing Development of Housing Units) in the State Budget 2026–27.

The initiative designed to strengthen and expand the reach of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban. PMAY-Urban BANDHU has been conceptualised to provide targeted support to beneficiaries from the economically weaker section (EWS), while also extending housing support to eligible landless urban families.

By bridging existing gaps and enhancing implementation capacity, the scheme is set to complement and strengthen the framework of PMAY-U, ensuring faster delivery and wider coverage across towns and cities.

Highlighting the importance of PMAY-Urban BANDHU, Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee said, “PMAY-Urban BANDHU strengthens the housing mission by ensuring steady land availability for affordable housing. The earmarking of 50 acres of State land annually under the AHP vertical of PMAY-U 2.0 will accelerate housing delivery for EWS families and advance the goal of wider pucca housing coverage in urban Odisha.”

The initiative is expected to streamline implementation under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) vertical of PMAY-U 2.0 by providing stronger institutional support and improving coordination for project execution across urban local bodies.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has accorded approval to a budget provision of Rs 120.00 crore under this initiative in the State Budget 2026–27, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening urban housing infrastructure and ensuring that no eligible family is left behind.

Anchored in the state’s vision document ‘Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat’, the initiative aims to ensure that 90 percent of households have access to pucca houses by 2029, reinforcing housing as a foundation for improved health, education, livelihoods, and inclusive urban growth.