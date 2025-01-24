Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the suspension period of IPS officer Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao by 60 days with effect from January 26.

The Home Department of the state government today issued an order in this regard.

Pandit, a 2007-batch IPS officer, had been suspended by the state government under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 on July 30 last year for grave misconduct.

The state government reviewed Pandit’s suspension on September 27, 2024 and decided to extend the disciplinary action for further 120 days.

A high-level committee of the state government led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja once again reviewed Pandit’s suspension on January 22 this year.

After going through all the relevant documents and considering the facts and materials placed before it, the Review Committee had recommended the state government to extend the suspension period of Pandit for further 60 days with effect from January 26.