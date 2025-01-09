Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today said the state is a land of limitless opportunities and has been placed at the centre of the 'Purvodaya'. He was addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Odisha is not just about its glorious past and natural beauty, it is a land of limitless opportunities for the future. Today, Odisha stands as one of the most investor-friendly states in India. Our rich mineral resources drive key industries, while our IT, Agro-Processing, and Renewable Energy sectors are rapidly growing," said Majhi.

Odisha has created a niche for itself in climate-resilient agriculture and the skilling of its youth. The world-class sports infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to excellence, he said.

Odisha is building on its maritime legacy by developing ports and shipping corridors to connect with South-East Asia, enabling faster trade and reducing logistics costs for global businesses. With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and a young skilled workforce, Odisha is the perfect destination for businesses and entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said.

Odisha is at the centre of the Purvodaya, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the guidance of the PM, the golden period of Odisha’s journey of development has already started, he added.

"I urge you all to explore these opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of your homeland. As members of the global Indian diaspora, you are our ambassadors to the world. I invite you to join hands with us in shaping a bright future for Odisha and India," the CM concluded.