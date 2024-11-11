Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has issued a new dress code for the employees of the Nursing Service Cadre.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government took the decision to change the dress code after considering the proposal of the Odisha Nursing Employees' Association.

Designation and Uniform Specifications:

1. Nursing Officer/Senior Nursing Officer

Colour: Light Lavender (#DFC5FE)

ICU/OT/Labour Room: Both male and female officers are required to wear a scrub suit.

General Wards: Female officers will wear a saree or salwar kameez with a 3/4th sleeve top, while male officers will wear a shirt paired with deep navy blue formal trousers.

2. Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS)

Color: Cyan Blue (#00FFFF)

ICU/OT/Labour Room: Scrub suits are mandatory.

General Wards: Female staff will wear a saree or salwar kameez, while male staff are to wear a shirt with deep navy blue formal trousers.

3. Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS) / Nursing Superintendent (NS)

Colour: White

ICU/OT/Labour Room: Scrub suits for all officers.

General Wards: Female officers will don sarees, and male officers will wear shirts with deep navy blue trousers. A special detail is added to the uniform with the collar neck portion of the white apron bordered in Deep Purple Sambalpuri fabric.

Additional Guidelines

All nursing officers are required to wear a white half-sleeve apron in general wards, while ANS, DNS, and NS personnel must wear a full-sleeve apron.

Each uniform will display the name and designation of the officer for easy identification.

Nursing Superintendents will carry a distinct dark brown badge featuring the hospital logo, along with their name and designation.