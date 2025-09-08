Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has issued a set of strict directions to curb unauthorised and illegal constructions across the state, in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling that called for tough action against such practices.

The notification comes in the wake of a Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 17, 2024, in which the apex court observed that constructions raised in violation of approved building plans, or without any planning permission, cannot be tolerated.

The state government has now instructed all development authorities and local bodies to ensure complete compliance with the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982, and the Odisha Town Planning and Improvement Trust Act, 1956.

As per the notification, builders and developers must submit an undertaking that possession of buildings will only be handed over after obtaining a valid completion or occupation certificate. Copies of approved plans must be displayed prominently at construction sites, while authorities are required to conduct regular inspections and maintain official records.

Completion or occupation certificates will only be issued once officials confirm that a project strictly adheres to the approved building plan. Any deviations must be rectified before certificates are granted. Service connections such as electricity, water and sewerage will also be provided only after submission of the completion certificate.

The order further states that any business or trade licences will be denied to unauthorised structures, regardless of whether they are residential or commercial. Banks and financial institutions, too, have been instructed to approve loans against buildings only after verifying valid completion or occupation certificates.

The H&UD Department has also directed authorities to take immediate legal action against violations, including penalising officials responsible for issuing wrongful certificates. Departments have been told to extend full cooperation in demolishing or regulating unauthorised structures, with delays or negligence to be viewed seriously.

Pending appeals and applications related to unauthorised constructions must be disposed of within 90 days, as per statutory timelines.

The government notification highlights that unauthorised constructions not only endanger the lives of occupants and neighbours but also strain civic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply. It emphasises that urban planning must serve the wider public interest and protect the environment, rather than being driven by individual-centric demands.