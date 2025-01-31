Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha Vigilance carried out multiple raids on properties of Biswadarsi Sahoo, Project Administrator (PA), ITDA of Bonai in Odisha's Sundargarh district, the official was arrested on the charge of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was arrested after he could not account satisfactorily for th assets linked to him, and will be produced in court today.

Sahoo, had been found in possession of disproportionate assets including nine high-value plots after a team of the anti-corruption bureau carried out simultaneous house searches at seven places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur, and Bonai on Thursday.

The following assets in the name of Sahoo and his family members were unearthed during the searches.

1. A double-storey residential building at Sriram Nagar, Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

2. A flat in Bhagwan Tower, Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar.

3. Advance payment of Rs 1.5 crore by Sahoo to a realtor to purchase a flat in EVOS Galaxy, Unit-3, Kharvela Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

4. Nine high-value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Puri.

5. Cash Rs 4.5 lakh

6. Gold jewellery weighing around 150 grams.

7. A four-wheeler and 4 two-wheelers.

8. Bank, insurance, postal deposits, worth Rs 61 lakh and other investments.

9. A locker operated in the name of the spouse of Sahoo at SBI, Bapuji Nagar branch, Bhubaneswar.

Official sources said a case in this regard has been registered and investigation is in progress.