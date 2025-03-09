Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town have started the process to secure UNESCO recognition for the annual Ratha Jatra.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has initiated the process to inscribe annual Ratha Jatra in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath, an integral part of the 12th century shrine, showcases the rich cultural heritage of Odisha as well as India. The UNESCO recognition would not only acknowledge the festival’s cultural significance but also promote its global recognition, said the SJTA.

“We are proud to initiate the process to secure UNESCO recognition to Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Jatra. The process will highlight the importance of Ratha Jatra as a symbol of India’s diverse cultural heritage,” said SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

The inscription process involves a thorough documentation of Ratha Jatra’s cultural significance, traditions and practices. The temple administration will work closely with the Union Ministry of Culture and other stakeholders to prepare the nomination dossier, added the SJTA chief.

“Ratha Jatra, a 9-day festival, attracts millions of devotees and tourists from around the world to the Holy Town of Puri. UNESCO recognition to the festival would further enhance its global appeal and promote cultural exchange,” said the SJTA.