Jeypore: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today carried out searches at multiple places on properties of an official of Jeypore Municipality in Koraput district on charges of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA).

The accused official was identified as Biswanath Patro, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jeypore Block & in-charge Municipal Engineer, Jeypore Municipality.

As per reports, a team led by one additional SP, two DSPs, eight Inspectors, 6 ASIs and other supporting staff carried out simultaneous house searches at six places in Jeypore, Ganjam and Bhubaneswar on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Jeypore

During search, following assets were unearthed:

A triple-storey building spread across 7,200 sq ft at Jeypore Two storeyed building located at Paternal land Koli Sahi, Belaguntha, Ganjam 18 plots 850 gram gold

The accused official had been in regular service since last eight years. He had joined as Adhoc AE in 2011 with a remuneration of Rs 14,000 per month. In 2016, he cleared the OPSC exam and was given regular appointment as AEE. Till reports last came in, searches were underway at his official chambers in Jeypore, his wife's official chamber at DIET (Jeypore) and his relative's house at Niladri Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

